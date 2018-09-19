SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is gearing up for its next session of the Citizens Police Academy. The eight-week course begins Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Participants will be instructed on a variety of topics including use of force, DUIs, crime scene investigation, CPR and emergency vehicle operations.

Classes will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants must be 18 years or older and reside or work in the Saratoga Springs or Bluffdale. Applicants must also pass a background check. Class size is limited.

For more information, or to fill out an application, log on to saratogaspringscity.com/citizenacademyapplication.