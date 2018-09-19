JENSEN, Uintah County — Officials at Dinosaur National Monument are reminding hunters that hunting is not allowed within the monument’s boundaries.

The Lacey Act and the Code of Federal Regulations strictly prohibits the killing or removal of any animal, living or dead, and any animal parts, including shed antlers, from public lands within the monument without authorization. Violators will be prosecuted and are subject to penalties including fines, jail, restitution and the forfeiture of vehicles, equipment and personal property.

Wounded wildlife that run into the monument must be reported to law enforcement, park rangers or state wildlife officers as soon as practical. To prevent waste, it is permissible to field dress a dead animal inside the monument before authorities arrive, but a living, wounded animal may not be shot inside the monument without first obtaining authorization from a law enforcement park ranger or state wildlife officer.