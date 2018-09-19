I took on the daunting task this week of attempting to switch phone carriers as I planned to buy a new phone. I have been limping along with an iPhone 6, waiting for the second generation of iPhone X. When Apple announced its new lineup of the XS, XR, and the massive 6.5 inch XS Max last week, I was ready.

If you are considering a similar carrier switch, or even just deciding whether or not to upgrade, it takes some time and research to figure out if it’s worth it. Android lovers likely have upgradability top of mind since Google’s new Pixel 3 comes out Oct. 9, and Samsung also has its big event coming up next month.

But I’m an Apple fangirl. So with new iPhone pre-orders available this past Monday, I first broke down my current bill from AT&T. For comparison, make sure you know whether you plan includes rollover minutes, then break it down to understand what part of your bill goes to minutes, messages, data, phones and fees.

I live in a rural area. Neighbors have mentioned that while Verizon has some dead spots around our area, that it performed better overall for coverage. I headed to the Verizon store to see if they could beat — or at least match — what I was paying with AT&T.

Not all phones are compatible with all networks, and each of the four major carriers (AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile) give you the ability to check whether your phone will work on their service. Just search for the carrier and add "BYOD" (bring your own device) to check compatibility.

I had received offers in the past from Verizon to pay off any phones from other carriers if I would switch, but the representative helping me said the company doesn’t really do that anymore. Each of my teenagers still owed around $100 on their phones, which wouldn’t be a major setback if the service plan price was right. But I ran into a snag: We have my mother-in-law on our plan who upgraded recently, and still owed $450 for the new device.

I decided I wasn’t prepared to fork over the cash to pay off all those phones. Strike one. Another reason I was hoping to change my plan is that I hoped to upgrade my family to unlimited data. Since grandma doesn’t use much, that leaves me and my two teens to split 15 GB a month. I realize 5 GB isn’t very much if you want to stream music and Netflix all day, but I had warned my children to restrain themselves. I was tired of constantly nagging them about data and of their pouty faces when I would turn off their data when they hit their limit. I thought if I could upgrade to unlimited data for a reasonable price, it would save us all a lot of grumpiness.

Unlimited data would have cost me an additional $25 per phone per month, and since I was adding a third child to the plan in the near future, I was not prepared to tack on $150 to my monthly bill. So I will continue to be a nag and continue to suffer through pouty faces near the 18th of each month. In the end, I stuck with AT&T and bought the new iPhone XS.

If you’re considering buying a new phone, now is a good time. Sprint does something unique that took me 45 minutes chatting online with a customer service rep to figure out. If you sign up a new line on an 18-month lease agreement with Sprint and buy an XS, you will basically get the phone for free. They will charge you the $40 each month for the phone, but will also credit you that same amount. When the lease is up, you can upgrade and return your XS, pay the fair market value for it (which after 18 months would be about $250) or just continue making payments. A basic unlimited plan from Sprint costs about $60 each month.

Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T all have a BOGO deal going, with the same basic talking points. If you buy anything from an iPhone 8 up to an XS Max and add a new line you’ll get a $700 credit toward a second phone (iPhone 8 or newer). That credit will come in monthly installments to your account over the next two or three years depending on which plan you choose.

Good luck, and happy talking/texting/tweeting.