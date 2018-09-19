SALT LAKE CITY — More than two dozen organizations and businesses will come together Oct. 1-7 to share ideas and innovations during Utah Climate Week 2018.

Organized by the Utah Climate Action Network, the week’s activities will include nearly 30 events — such as film screenings, exhibits and lectures — from Logan to Kanab.

“We all have a role to play in turning the tide on climate change,” Sarah Wright, executive director of Utah Clean Energy, said in a statement. “Climate change is an area where we, as a state, need to be more proactive and collaborative. Utah Climate Week is the perfect way for us to come together as a community, see new opportunities and move forward in combating climate change.”

The overarching message throughout Utah Climate Week will be on solutions. Energy efficiency, renewable energy, alternative transportation options and sustainable agricultural practices are increasingly affordable and accessible across the nation and in Utah.

To learn more about Utah Climate Week 2018 and see a full list of participating organizations and events, visit utahclimateactionnetwork.com.