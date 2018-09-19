SAN ANTONIO — Operation Homefront is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Military Child of the Year, as well as applications for the 2019 Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.

The annual awards will recognize seven outstanding young people ages 13 to 18 who are legal dependents of a service member or military retiree. Six Military Child of the Year recipients will represent a branch of the armed forces — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard — demonstrating resiliency, leadership and achievement during their parents’ military service.

The seventh award is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. The award goes to a military child who has designed a creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge.

Nominations are open through Wednesday, Dec. 5, and all awards will be presented at a recognition gala April 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

To nominate a child for the award, visit militarychildoftheyear.org and click the “nominations” tab. Nomination fields include when and how long a parent has deployed, number of family moves, Gold Star Family or Exceptional Family Member status, whether a parent is a wounded service member, nominee’s volunteerism, and five short questions as to why the nominee is deserving.

All seven recipients will be flown with a parent or guardian to Washington, D.C., and recognized at the April 18 gala, where they will receive $10,000 each and a laptop computer. The recipient of the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation will also receive donated business expertise in bringing their creative solution to market.

Operation Homefront, based in San Antonio, is a national nonprofit that aims to build strong, stable and secure military families.