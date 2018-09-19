The Rise & Shout Podcast is a weekly discussion of BYU sports between brothers Matt and Adam Mangum. The show has been on the air since 2010 and is a mix of analysis, fan talk and, occasionally, a little nonsense.

BYU beat Wisconsin. Let me say that again. BYU beat Wisconsin! Matt and I reflect on one of the biggest wins in BYU history. We discuss how the Cougars pulled it off, and what the win means for the program and the rest of the season.

