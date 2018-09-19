MURRAY — Murray police say they have a lot of investigation to do to determine how a person found near an easement off I-15 died.

A badly decomposed body was found about 8 a.m. Wednesday near the freeway off Winchester Street (6400 South). The body was found in an area that doesn't get a lot of foot traffic and requires a gate to be opened to drive into, said Murray police detective Kenny Bass.

Because of the condition of the body, police believe it had been there awhile. Bass said investigators could not tell Wednesday if the body was that of a male or female, the person's age or how the person died. The body had no identification found near it, he said.

Bass said police didn't know if the person died there or if the body was placed there by someone else.