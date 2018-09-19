SALT LAKE CITY — Voting just got a lot easier for Instagram users.

On Tuesday, the Facebook-owned company announced that it is partnering with TurboVote, a company that provides resources and information for voters, in an effort to help its community register to vote.

“Using ads in Feed and Stories, our platform will provide a way for U.S. voters to get up-to-date information on how to register, how to update their registration, how to look up their state’s voting rules and more," Instagram said in a press release.

The social media company said the timing of the announcement was no accident, being made exactly one week before National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25.

"We’re excited to help our community participate in the upcoming election, and we’ll have more updates to share in the coming weeks," Instagram's statement said.

But critics are worried that the effects of the initiative might not be completely neutral, according to TechCrunch.com. Especially if younger people, who make up the majority of Instagram's active users, favor one party above another.

In its announcement, Instagram also revealed another feature it's crafted to promote voter participation — a special “I voted” sticker for users to add to their “stories” on Election Day.

Clicking on the sticker will link users to Get to the Polls, a website that provides users with their polling place location and other helpful Election Day information, according to The Verge.

Get to the Polls was launched in 2016 by the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Voting Information Project and the Internet Association.

More information on the new Election Day features will be published on the company’s website in the coming weeks.