A quarter of the way through the college football season, USA Today has graded the performances of every team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Utes (2-1), coming off a 21-7 loss to No. 10 Washington, earned a B grade from USA Today’s Paul Myerberg. Utah is on bye this week, with a pair of road games at Washington State and Stanford following the bye.

Washington State, at 3-0, also earned a B grade along with Utah, while undefeated Stanford (3-0) has an A- grade.

Outside of the Utes, a pair of Pac-12 South teams received high grades (Colorado and Arizona State, A) while three others are near the bottom of the grade scale (USC and Arizona, D+, and UCLA, D).

Other FBS teams from the state include BYU (2-1) earning an A- and Utah State (2-1) a B+.

High marks

Despite the loss to the Huskies, the Utes still are rated high in a pair of national rankings, as pointed out by The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings. In a roundup of Western college football, Jennings highlighted that Utah leads the nation in pass efficiency defense (75.6) and wide receiver Britain Covey is No. 1 nationally in receptions on third down (12).

And finally …

On Sunday, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick made his first NFL reception, a 26-yard catch in the final 30 seconds of the game that set up the Denver Broncos for their game-winning field goal against the Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos profiled Patrick's key reception.