SALT LAKE CITY — In an act gone wrong earlier this season, trapeze artist Mary Ellen Wolfe slipped through her husband’s fingers and fell fast toward a floor covered with flames.

On the “America’s Got Talent” finals Tuesday night, it was Wolfe’s husband, Tyce Nielsen, who fell fast to the floor.

But this time it was intentional.

Wolfe and Nielsen, an acrobatic husband-and-wife team known by the name Duo Transcend, are one of 10 acts in this year’s “America’s Got Talent” finals. Tuesday night marked the Salt Lake couple’s last chance to show off their dangerous high-flying tricks and stunts.

Duo Transcend has a way of making something already dangerous even more terrifying. In a clip aired before the performance, Wolfe said, “We’re going to take the biggest risk we’ve ever taken.”

So their performance started with Wolfe placing a blindfold over her husband’s eyes. That blindfold has caused a lot of fear this season — they’re flying through the air, after all, and Wolfe already had one big fall during an earlier round. But this time, the black blindfold stayed on for the entire three-minute performance.

Trae Patton/NBC, Episodic Mary Ellen Wolfe and Tyce Nielsen, an acrobatic husband-and-wife team known by the name Duo Transcend, competed Tuesday night on the "America's Got Talent" finals. The results air on NBC Wednesday at 7 p.m.

One of the biggest moments came about halfway through. Nielsen was sitting — still blindfolded — upright on the trapeze. Wolfe climbed up her husband’s arms, stepping from his left shoulder over to his right. And then, standing on one leg, she spun and dropped down from her high perch on her husband’s right shoulder, breaking what could be a terrible fall by grabbing on to both of her husband’s feet.

With his feet, Nielsen flipped his wife up to his lap and the two continued performing high-flying flips and swings. Near the performance’s end — after Wolfe removed her husband’s blindfold and gave him a passionate kiss — the pair switched positions on the trapeze: With Wolfe hanging upside down from the trapeze, she held her husband tight — before dropping him to the floor.

"That was part of the act, I hope,” judge Simon Cowell told the pair. “I was just thinking about insurance claim. I’ve gotta tell you, I’m not normally a huge fan of this kind of act but you two are in a different level. … I have so much respect for what you do. … You made the show special.”

“I think my favorite part was when you dropped him at the end,” former Spice Girl and judge Mel B said. “Having said that, I don’t think we actually realize how strong you have to be to do what you do. You make it look easy and seamless and flawless. Again, you stepped it up another level. By far your best performance. It was brilliant.”

Wolfe was visibly emotional after the performance, telling the judges, “I trust him, he trusts me. We both have to be strong for each other. I just want to say, we are so honored to be here with these performers. Everyone here deserves to win.”

Find out if Duo Transcend walks away the winner Wednesday night on NBC at 7 p.m. MDT.