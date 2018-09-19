Utah State women's tennis will continue its fall tournament schedule this weekend at the ITA Regionals: Milwaukee Tennis Classic from Thursday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 23. Last year at the event, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles bracket.

Pisareva and junior Hannah Jones will be participating in the tournament, along with newcomers Gabrielle Dekkers and Sidnee Lavatai. Jones and Dekkers will team up in doubles play, while the duo of Pisareva and Lavatai will round out doubles action. The tournament will include netters from 21 other schools, including Mountain West opponent Colorado State.

The field will also include six athletes among the ITA preseason singles rankings, including Syracuse's Gabriela Knutson (No. 5), Purdue's Silvia Ambrosio (No. 72) and Oklahoma State's Marina Guinart (No. 73) and Katie Stresnakova (No. 105).

USU enters the tournament after competing in the Bedford Cup and Midland (Texas) Invitational last week. At the Air Force-hosted Bedford Cup, freshman Lavatai led the way for the Aggies as she posted a 3-2 singles record. During the tournament, sophomore Alexandra Taylor went 2-1 in singles play, freshman Annaliese County went 2-3 in singles play, junior Rhoda Tanui went 1-1 in singles play and freshman Dekkers posted a 1-4 singles record. In doubles, County and Lavatai were defeated in the round of 32, losing 8-6 in the opening round. The duo had a 1-3 record, while Taylor and Dekkers went 1-1.

At the Midland Invitational, Jones and Pisareva made it to the quarterfinals in singles play. Pisareva finished 3-1 in singles action, while Jones posted a 2-1 singles record. Jones and Pisareva also advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles play, where they lost, 8-4, and had a tournament record of 1-2.