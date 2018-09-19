SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 19.

Our top headlines:

A former Utah State piano student sued a faculty member for sexual assault and sexual battery. Now, the school is investigating. Read more.

Utah groups want to tank Nevada’s groundwater pumping plan. Read more.

Amid a critical audit, the Utah State of Board of Education said it may now penalize Utah schools over fees. Read more.

How a friendly bet between a BYU and University of Utah fan went wrong, but also very right. Read more.

Gov. Gary Herbert said if wildfires in Utah reach homes, it could represent the “biggest loss monetarily” in Utah history. Read more.

