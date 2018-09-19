SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 19.
Our top headlines:
A former Utah State piano student sued a faculty member for sexual assault and sexual battery. Now, the school is investigating. Read more.
Utah groups want to tank Nevada’s groundwater pumping plan. Read more.
Amid a critical audit, the Utah State of Board of Education said it may now penalize Utah schools over fees. Read more.
How a friendly bet between a BYU and University of Utah fan went wrong, but also very right. Read more.
Gov. Gary Herbert said if wildfires in Utah reach homes, it could represent the “biggest loss monetarily” in Utah history. Read more.
Our most popular:
- Video: Tourists scream as man walks on Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park
- Dick Harmon: Why BYU's top 25 ranking is a big deal
- Kalani Sitake gives props to Gavin Fowler: 'That guy won the game for us with that hold'
- Orrin Hatch said he believes Brett Kavanaugh, calls accuser 'mistaken'
- Gun goes off in Provo church, sending bullet into classroom of teens
Sports highlights:
- Brad Rock: Utes need to minimize Britain Covey's exposure to harm
- New Utah Jazz guard Jairus Lyles implements ‘Jedi training’ in quest to make final roster
- High school football Week 6 preview: Which game should we livestream on Friday?
- South Dakota fans raise $10,000 to help cancer-fighting wife of Weber State coach
National headlines:
- Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford demands 'full investigation' by FBI before testifying, in letter from her lawyers [Fox News]
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un says he will visit Seoul [NPR]
- Trump has put the U.S. and China on the cusp of a new Cold War [The New York Times]
- Did 'downgraded' Florence contribute to a false sense of security? [USA Today]
- 'People will die': Obama official's stark warning as Trump slashes refugee numbers [The Guardian]