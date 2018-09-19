Javier Fergo, AP
A former Utah State piano student sued a faculty member for sexual assault and sexual battery. Now, the school is investigating. Read more.

Utah groups want to tank Nevada’s groundwater pumping plan. Read more.

Amid a critical audit, the Utah State of Board of Education said it may now penalize Utah schools over fees. Read more.

How a friendly bet between a BYU and University of Utah fan went wrong, but also very right. Read more.

Gov. Gary Herbert said if wildfires in Utah reach homes, it could represent the “biggest loss monetarily” in Utah history. Read more.

National headlines:

  • Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford demands 'full investigation' by FBI before testifying, in letter from her lawyers [Fox News]
  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un says he will visit Seoul [NPR]
  • Trump has put the U.S. and China on the cusp of a new Cold War [The New York Times]
  • Did 'downgraded' Florence contribute to a false sense of security? [USA Today]
  • 'People will die': Obama official's stark warning as Trump slashes refugee numbers [The Guardian]
