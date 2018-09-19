UTAH STATE PRISON — One of the two people who kidnapped 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in 2002 and contributed to her ongoing sexual and physical abuse, was released from prison Wednesday after serving her entire sentence.

Wanda Barzee, 72, walked out of the Utah State Prison sometime Wednesday morning, according to prison officials.

Although she has served all of her state sentence, Barzee will now begin five years of supervised release under her federal sentence.

She is required to meet immediately with a federal probation officer, will be placed on the Utah Sex Offender and Kidnap Registry, will be required to actively participate in a mental health treatment program and she cannot consume alcohol, court records state.

Federal officials promised in the weeks leading up to Wednesday that they will be keeping a close eye on Barzee, maintaining a "very short leash" when it comes to the conditions of her supervised release. Any violations to the conditions of her release will result in Barzee being returned to the federal prison system, possibly for the duration of her five-year supervision.

Speaking on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday, Smart said she has not only been reassured that federal officials will keep track of Barzee, but there is already an expectation that Barzee will violate the conditions of her release.

Although she has concerns about her own safety, her family and the public in general, Smart said she has been told who will be Barzee's federal probation officer, and has faith in that person.

"I do believe that he will do the job to the best of his ability. So I have faith in him. I just lack faith in her," she told host Gayle King.

When asked what specifically she is afraid Barzee will do, Smart said just on past behavior alone, she believes Barzee is unpredictable.

"I don't know. And perhaps that's what worries me, because I know just how bad she can be," she said.

Smart used words like "evil," "dark" and "twisted" to describe what Barzee was like when she was held captive.

Ed Smart, Elizabeth's father, told the Deseret News Tuesday night he does not know the details of Barzee's release, including who would pick her up from prison or where she would be taken.

"I actually don't even want to know. Because I think that we're hoping she moves forward with her life and takes responsibility. I don't feel like she has taken any responsibility for her actions, so that's disappointing, but there's nothing we can do about it," he said.

And for the Smart family, "it's going to be another day in our lives. And we're really banking on the federal parole officer watching her."

Smart said he feels that Utah's justice system let his family down and he doesn't feel that the plea deal took them into consideration.

"I'm just hoping that she won't pose a threat, but I have to put my faith in the federal system. And they have been very good, and I'm hoping that's the way it will work," he said.

Barzee, along with her then-husband Brian David Mitchell, kidnapped Smart in 2002 from her Salt Lake home and held her captive until their arrests nine months later.

After years of court battles over her competency, Barzee pleaded guilty in federal court in 2009 to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor. In 2010, Barzee was found competent to proceed in a separate state court case against her. She pleaded guilty and mentally ill in state court to the 2002 attempted kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart's cousin and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

After completing her federal prison sentence, Barzee was returned to the Utah State Prison in April 2016.

In July, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced that Barzee would be held until Jan. 29, 2024. But two weeks ago, the board announced that it had erred in calculating the length of the sentence handed down to Barzee by not counting the years she was in the Utah State Hospital, and by not making her state prison time concurrent to her federal prison sentence.

Since Barzee's release was announced, Elizabeth Smart has voiced concern that her captor has not been rehabilitated and is still dangerous. Last week, Smart said she has heard Barzee still carries around Mitchell's manuscript, 'The Book of Immanuel David Isaiah,' in which Mitchell claimed he had received revelations from God to kidnap Smart and six other young girls to all become his wives.