The Westminster women's golf team backed up a solid day one performance with a team score of 310 on day two, finishing fourth overall, at the RMAC Fall Preview, hosted by Colorado Mesa University at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction, Colorado. The tournament was the first opportunity this season to see who the potential contenders are in the RMAC.

The Lady Griffins were just one shot out of a tie for second with two other RMAC schools and 11 back of the tournament champs, the University of Tampa.

Cassie Campos led the way, following up her day one 73 with a 5-over 76 to finish tied for sixth individually. Karen Valcarce shot 79, finishing tied for 15th. Jesella de Jesus shot 78 (tied for 24th), Kanna Crosland 77 (tied for 35th) and Jobi Einerson had 81 (tied for 41st) completing a total team effort. The University of Tampa's Kiira Riihijarvi won the event in impressive fashion, shooting a two-day total of 130, 12-under par.

Coach Denise Larson expressed her satisfaction with the team.

"I believe our performance surprised a few of our competitors this week, but I know these are the type of team scores we are capable of shooting this year. The girls are building confidence and playing well," she said. "I look forward to seeing them continue to excel this year."

Additional tournament highlights included Campos playing the par-3's at 3-under par, helping the team lead the field in par-3 scoring with a 3.03 stroke average per hole. The Griffins also had the most pars of any school, 102, during the two days.

The Griffins return to action Oct. 1-2, at the Dixie State Classic. The two-day event will be held at the Sand Hollows Golf Course.