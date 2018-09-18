SALT LAKE CITY — Heading into Tuesday afternoon’s Region 7 contest against the Brighton Bengals, Corner Canyon head coach Krissa Reinbold and her Chargers were concerned about one thing above all else — the offside trap.

The offside trap is a particularly aggressive defensive tactic. It calls for a back line of defenders, sometimes three, usually four, to be perfectly in sync with one another. They hold a high defensive line on the field, essentially baiting the opposition to attempt through passes.

The goal, ultimately, is to draw offsides penalties at the expense of the opponent.

When effective, the tactic can wreak havoc on a team’s attack. For undisciplined midfielders, it can be all too tempting to try for beautiful highlight-reel through passes. Too often, however, those passes are negated by an offsides call, and eventually, ineffective run after ineffective run demoralizes attacking forwards.

It is a tactic frequently employed by the Bengals and one the Chargers needed to be prepared for.

“We worked a lot on that in practice yesterday,” Reinbold said. “We worked on our midfield being our attack, because Brighton plays a really high offside trap. Our midfield had to be our attack today, so we worked on that a lot.”

All of the work paid off in a big way.

Corner Canyon beat the trap time and again Tuesday, netting goal after goal after goal, en route to a 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Kenli Coon netted a goal, as did Maryn Granger, Kayla Milford and Megan Astle. There easily could have been more scores — Coon almost scored in the opening minute of the contest, only to have her shot clank off the far post, and Milford had more than a few opportunities that just didn’t work out. That is how prepared the Chargers were for the offside trap.

The key to their success, from outset to close, was the midfield.

Coon, Willow Smith and Alison Boman were all superb on the Corner Canyon midfield.

“We have three kids that want to work and are really smart,” Reinbold said. “Willow and Kenli are both extremely smart and very technical with the ball off their foot. They were connecting really well at the beginning (of the game).

“Willow played a phenomenal game. She was everywhere covering for us. Allison went in as a holding mid, and she had one of her better games this year.”

It was a connection between a defender and Coon that netted the game’s opening goal.

Ten minutes into the first half, defensive back Kaytlyn Larsen dealt a ball through the Bengals defense, straight to Coon. All the junior midfielder had to do was best Brighton goalkeeper Naomi Kehl, something she did easily enough.

Corner Canyon netted its second goal on a set piece, negating the offside trap altogether.

The Chargers were awarded a corner kick, which seemed destined for the hands of Kehl. The ball bounced off the keeper’s hands, however, straight to Granger and then into the back of the net.

The Chargers' third goal came from Milford via a through pass that beat the trap. This time, Kehl charged out of the box in hopes of squashing the attack early, but Milford deftly avoided the goalie and scored on an empty net.

At the end of the first half, Corner Canyon held a commanding 3-0 lead, one it would not give up.

Astle netted her goal late in the second half, giving her team its fourth score of the game, but it was Chargers goalkeeper Haleigh Rasmussen who really shined. Rasmussen made multiple saves in the second frame, including a diving goal-saving stab that redirected a shot by Brighton senior Savannah Gleeson.

Rasmussen’s work in goal preserved a shutout for Corner Canyon, something the Chargers have strived for all season long.

“This is one more solid win with a shutout,” Reinbold said. “That shutout is key, we are looking for shutouts.”

Shutouts and wins, and after Tuesday, the Chargers had another of both.