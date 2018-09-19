SALT LAKE CITY — It’s taken five decades, but a Mary Poppins sequel is here.

Disney released the first official trailer for “Mary Poppins Returns” Monday, showing Emily Blunt as a kindhearted woman with a bag full of tricks and a spoonful of sugar.

Watch it below.

Blunt will take over for Julie Andrews as Poppins.

The new film, which will take place in London 25 years after the original, will see the Poppins character help the Banks family, according to Variety.

“You seem hardly to have aged at all,” Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) tells Poppins in the trailer.

“Really?” Poppins responds, “One never discusses a woman’s age, Michael.”

Social media has already cheered for Dick Van Dyke, who played Mr. Dawes Senior in the first film and will reprise the role in the new film, according to Mashable.

The film will also star Lin-Manuel Miranda as a lamplighter named Jack, and Meryl Streep will play a character named Topsy.

“Mary Poppins Returns” stars Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, among several others.

The film debuts Dec. 19.