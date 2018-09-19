SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s growing business and tech sectors gained national recognition in one of the top lists in the country.

What happened: Back in August, Inc. released its Inc. 5000 list, a lengthy report of the top 5,000 companies in the country. The list unveils the fastest-growing innovators and companies across the country.

“If entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of an economy, consider Inc.'s ranking of 5,000 companies America's circulatory system,” according to the report.

The companies collected $206.2 billion in revenue during 2017, which is 158 percent higher than the $79.8 billion in 2014.

The top 10: SwanLeap led the country with a 75,661 percent growth, earning $98.67 million in revenue.

PopSockets placed No. 2 on the list with a 71,424 percent growth and $168.84 million growth.

Home Chef, Velocity Global and DEPCOM Power finished out the top five.

What about Utah?: Here’s a breakdown of the 115 companies from Utah that made the list and where they ranked.