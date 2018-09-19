SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s growing business and tech sectors gained national recognition in one of the top lists in the country.
What happened: Back in August, Inc. released its Inc. 5000 list, a lengthy report of the top 5,000 companies in the country. The list unveils the fastest-growing innovators and companies across the country.
- “If entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of an economy, consider Inc.'s ranking of 5,000 companies America's circulatory system,” according to the report.
- The companies collected $206.2 billion in revenue during 2017, which is 158 percent higher than the $79.8 billion in 2014.
The top 10: SwanLeap led the country with a 75,661 percent growth, earning $98.67 million in revenue.
- PopSockets placed No. 2 on the list with a 71,424 percent growth and $168.84 million growth.
- Home Chef, Velocity Global and DEPCOM Power finished out the top five.
What about Utah?: Here's a breakdown of the 115 companies from Utah that made the list and where they ranked.
- No. 13 Podium (13,645 percent growth)
- No. 27 Funded Today (8,797 percent growth)
- No. 56 TAFT (4,795 percent growth)
- No. 86 Boomsourcing (3,918 percent growth)
- No. 141 iServe (2,915 percent growth)
- No. 146 Slingshot (2,857 percent growth)
- No. 190 Blue Fire Leads (2,307 percent growth)
- No. 197 American Business Brokers (2,257 percent growth)
- No. 270 Beddy’s (1,817 percent growth)
- No 321 Tranont (1,529 percent growth)
- No. 359 SimpleNexus (1,405 percent growth)
- No. 459 Signs.com (1,112 percent growth)
- No. 479 Nature’s Fusions Essential Oils (1,054 percent growth)
- No. 482 Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids (1,048 percent growth)
- No. 522 Adduco Media (963 percent growth)
- No. 643 Investor Grit (782 percent growth)
- No. 671 Kodiak Cakes (745 percent growth)
- No. 764 Visible Supply Chain Management (656 percent growth)
- No. 832 ShipEx (602 percent growth)
- No. 861 Zulu Marketing (583 percent growth)
- No. 863 Domo (582 percent growth)
- No. 869 Clearview Business Intelligence (578 percent growth)
- No. 876 Baby Bling (572 percent growth)
- No. 954 Campman (519 percent growth)
- No. 983 SEO Werkz (501 percent growth)
- No. 1038 ION Solar (474 percent growth)
- No. 1049 Klymit (468 percent growth)
- No. 1054 Brydge (467 percent growth)
- No. 1133 eAssist Dental Solutions (435 percent growth)
- No. 1218 Bedrock Protection Agency (396 percent growth)
- No. 1293 Western Peaks Logistics (370 percent growth)
- No. 1297 Zerelli Technologies (368 percent growth)
- No. 1366 Cubby’s (347 percent growth)
- No. 1372 Foursight Capital (344 percent growth)
- No. 1480 2:20 Marketing Group, LLC/Xurli (317 percent growth)
- No. 1508 Disability Planners (311 percent growth)
- No. 1520 E Simplified (309 percent growth)
- No. 1521 Auric Solar (309 percent growth)
- No. 1536 Big Leap (307 percent growth)
- No. 1652 B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions (279 percent growth)
- No. 1689 Noke (272 percent growth)
- No. 1760 Split Ink (249 percent growth)
- No. 1764 Health Catalyst (258 percent growth)
- No. 1790 CircusTrix (252 percent growth)
- No. 1803 Business Promotion (249 percent growth)
- No. 1828 1 Source Business Solutions (246 percent growth)
- No. 1852 Complete Recovery (243 percent growth)
- No. 1862 DoHardMoney.com (241 percent growth)
- No. 1894 Four Food Group (237 percent growth)
- No. 1912 Disruptive Advertising (234 percent growth)
- No. 1935 Sparkle in Park (231 percent growth)
- No. 1967 Abode Luxury Rentals (227 percent growth)
- No. 2022 Intermountain Audiology (221 percent growth)
- No. 2062 Xyngular (216 percent growth)
- No. 2145 Fieldstone Homes (207 percent growth)
- No. 2168 Cash Network (205 percent growth)
- No. 2185 SUMO Communications (203 percent growth)
- No. 2273 eLearningBrothers (194 percent growth)
- No. 2288 Home Base Appraisal Management (192 percent growth)
- No. 2331 Mac Warehouse (187 percent growth)
- No. 2372 Sentinel Sales & Management (183 percent growth)
- No. 2445 Zarbee’s, Naturals (176 percent growth)
- No. 2490 Launch Leads (173 percent growth)
- No. 2591 Connexion Point (164 percent growth)
- No. 2607 Edge (163 percent growth)
- No. 2622 Property Management (162 percent growth)
- No. 2710 inWhatLanguage (154 percent growth)
- No. 2744 Jane.com (151 percent growth)
- No. 2775 CoDev (149 percent growth)
- No. 2822 Peak Capital Partners (146 percent growth)
- No. 2859 Beehive Plumbing (144 percent growth)
- No. 2928 Any Hour (139 percent growth)
- No. 2935 ARIIX (139 percent growth)
- No. 2977 Dashboard Accountants (136 percent growth)
- No. 2997 Prestman Auto (135 percent growth)
- No. 3026 Advice Media (133 percent growth)
- No. 3043 Scalar (132 percent growth)
- No. 3045 ApplicantPro (132 percent growth)
- No. 3087 Hansen Lighting (129 percent growth)
- No. 3095 DFPG Investments (129 percent growth)
- No. 3142 Platinum Payment Systems (126 percent growth)
- No. 3198 FirstMile (123 percent growth)
- No. 3295 Spectra Benefits (118 percent growth)
- No. 3312 RipeConcepts (118 percent growth)
- No. 3324 All Filters (117 percent growth)
- No. 3351 Ski Butlers (116 percent growth)
- No. 3390 Poulton Associates (114 percent growth)
- No. 3425 Conservice (112 percent growth)
- No. 3457 Executech (110 percent growth)
- No. 3471 Onset Financial (109 percent growth)
- No. 3575 Western Timber Frame (105 percent growth)
- No. 3633 NorthStar Home (102 percent growth)
- No. 3641 Jorgenson Builders (102 percent growth)
- No. 3682 Telarus (100 percent growth)
- No. 3731 Dash2 Group (98 percent growth)
- No. 3738 Spark Innovation (98 percent growth)
- No. 3750 UST (98 percent growth)
- No. 3787 Cariloha (96 percent growth)
- No. 3812 BKA Content (95 percent growth)
- No. 3914 Frazil (91 percent growth)
- No. 3978 Black Clover Enterprises (89 percent growth)
- No. 4065 Kore Refrigeration (86 percent growth)
- No. 4083 Enlinx (85 percent growth)
- No. 4099 Veracity Solutions (85 percent growth)
- No. 4148 97th Floor (83 percent growth)
- No. 4181 Utopian Luxury Vacation Homes (82 percent growth)
- No. 4353 The Premier Group (76 percent growth)
- No. 4405 Young Automotive Group (75 percent growth)
- No. 4409 Avalaunch Media (75 percent growth)
- No. 4477 Vitality Medical (73 percent growth)
- No. 4548 ExpertVoice (71 percent growth)
- No. 4677 Academy Mortgage (67 percent growth)
- No. 4766 OptConnect (64 percent growth)
- No. 4769 EKR (64 percent growth)
- No. 4847 PC Laptops (62 percent growth)