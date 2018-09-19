Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The Adobe headquarters, left, and other commercial developments that make up Silicon Slopes around Point of the Mountain in Lehi are pictured on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s growing business and tech sectors gained national recognition in one of the top lists in the country.

What happened: Back in August, Inc. released its Inc. 5000 list, a lengthy report of the top 5,000 companies in the country. The list unveils the fastest-growing innovators and companies across the country.

  • “If entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of an economy, consider Inc.'s ranking of 5,000 companies America's circulatory system,” according to the report.
  • The companies collected $206.2 billion in revenue during 2017, which is 158 percent higher than the $79.8 billion in 2014.

The top 10: SwanLeap led the country with a 75,661 percent growth, earning $98.67 million in revenue.

  • PopSockets placed No. 2 on the list with a 71,424 percent growth and $168.84 million growth.
  • Home Chef, Velocity Global and DEPCOM Power finished out the top five.

What about Utah?: Here’s a breakdown of the 115 companies from Utah that made the list and where they ranked.

  • No. 13 Podium (13,645 percent growth)
  • No. 27 Funded Today (8,797 percent growth)
  • No. 56 TAFT (4,795 percent growth)
  • No. 86 Boomsourcing (3,918 percent growth)
  • No. 141 iServe (2,915 percent growth)
  • No. 146 Slingshot (2,857 percent growth)
  • No. 190 Blue Fire Leads (2,307 percent growth)
  • No. 197 American Business Brokers (2,257 percent growth)
  • No. 270 Beddy’s (1,817 percent growth)
  • No 321 Tranont (1,529 percent growth)
  • No. 359 SimpleNexus (1,405 percent growth)
  • No. 459 Signs.com (1,112 percent growth)
  • No. 479 Nature’s Fusions Essential Oils (1,054 percent growth)
  • No. 482 Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids (1,048 percent growth)
  • No. 522 Adduco Media (963 percent growth)
  • No. 643 Investor Grit (782 percent growth)
  • No. 671 Kodiak Cakes (745 percent growth)
  • No. 764 Visible Supply Chain Management (656 percent growth)
  • No. 832 ShipEx (602 percent growth)
  • No. 861 Zulu Marketing (583 percent growth)
  • No. 863 Domo (582 percent growth)
  • No. 869 Clearview Business Intelligence (578 percent growth)
  • No. 876 Baby Bling (572 percent growth)
  • No. 954 Campman (519 percent growth)
  • No. 983 SEO Werkz (501 percent growth)
  • No. 1038 ION Solar (474 percent growth)
  • No. 1049 Klymit (468 percent growth)
  • No. 1054 Brydge (467 percent growth)
  • No. 1133 eAssist Dental Solutions (435 percent growth)
  • No. 1218 Bedrock Protection Agency (396 percent growth)
  • No. 1293 Western Peaks Logistics (370 percent growth)
  • No. 1297 Zerelli Technologies (368 percent growth)
  • No. 1366 Cubby’s (347 percent growth)
  • No. 1372 Foursight Capital (344 percent growth)
  • No. 1480 2:20 Marketing Group, LLC/Xurli (317 percent growth)
  • No. 1508 Disability Planners (311 percent growth)
  • No. 1520 E Simplified (309 percent growth)
  • No. 1521 Auric Solar (309 percent growth)
  • No. 1536 Big Leap (307 percent growth)
  • No. 1652 B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions (279 percent growth)
  • No. 1689 Noke (272 percent growth)
  • No. 1760 Split Ink (249 percent growth)
  • No. 1764 Health Catalyst (258 percent growth)
  • No. 1790 CircusTrix (252 percent growth)
  • No. 1803 Business Promotion (249 percent growth)
  • No. 1828 1 Source Business Solutions (246 percent growth)
  • No. 1852 Complete Recovery (243 percent growth)
  • No. 1862 DoHardMoney.com (241 percent growth)
  • No. 1894 Four Food Group (237 percent growth)
  • No. 1912 Disruptive Advertising (234 percent growth)
  • No. 1935 Sparkle in Park (231 percent growth)
  • No. 1967 Abode Luxury Rentals (227 percent growth)
  • No. 2022 Intermountain Audiology (221 percent growth)
  • No. 2062 Xyngular (216 percent growth)
  • No. 2145 Fieldstone Homes (207 percent growth)
  • No. 2168 Cash Network (205 percent growth)
  • No. 2185 SUMO Communications (203 percent growth)
  • No. 2273 eLearningBrothers (194 percent growth)
  • No. 2288 Home Base Appraisal Management (192 percent growth)
  • No. 2331 Mac Warehouse (187 percent growth)
  • No. 2372 Sentinel Sales & Management (183 percent growth)
  • No. 2445 Zarbee’s, Naturals (176 percent growth)
  • No. 2490 Launch Leads (173 percent growth)
  • No. 2591 Connexion Point (164 percent growth)
  • No. 2607 Edge (163 percent growth)
  • No. 2622 Property Management (162 percent growth)
  • No. 2710 inWhatLanguage (154 percent growth)
  • No. 2744 Jane.com (151 percent growth)
  • No. 2775 CoDev (149 percent growth)
  • No. 2822 Peak Capital Partners (146 percent growth)
  • No. 2859 Beehive Plumbing (144 percent growth)
  • No. 2928 Any Hour (139 percent growth)
  • No. 2935 ARIIX (139 percent growth)
  • No. 2977 Dashboard Accountants (136 percent growth)
  • No. 2997 Prestman Auto (135 percent growth)
  • No. 3026 Advice Media (133 percent growth)
  • No. 3043 Scalar (132 percent growth)
  • No. 3045 ApplicantPro (132 percent growth)
  • No. 3087 Hansen Lighting (129 percent growth)
  • No. 3095 DFPG Investments (129 percent growth)
  • No. 3142 Platinum Payment Systems (126 percent growth)
  • No. 3198 FirstMile (123 percent growth)
  • No. 3295 Spectra Benefits (118 percent growth)
  • No. 3312 RipeConcepts (118 percent growth)
  • No. 3324 All Filters (117 percent growth)
  • No. 3351 Ski Butlers (116 percent growth)
  • No. 3390 Poulton Associates (114 percent growth)
  • No. 3425 Conservice (112 percent growth)
  • No. 3457 Executech (110 percent growth)
  • No. 3471 Onset Financial (109 percent growth)
  • No. 3575 Western Timber Frame (105 percent growth)
  • No. 3633 NorthStar Home (102 percent growth)
  • No. 3641 Jorgenson Builders (102 percent growth)
  • No. 3682 Telarus (100 percent growth)
  • No. 3731 Dash2 Group (98 percent growth)
  • No. 3738 Spark Innovation (98 percent growth)
  • No. 3750 UST (98 percent growth)
  • No. 3787 Cariloha (96 percent growth)
  • No. 3812 BKA Content (95 percent growth)
  • No. 3914 Frazil (91 percent growth)
  • No. 3978 Black Clover Enterprises (89 percent growth)
  • No. 4065 Kore Refrigeration (86 percent growth)
  • No. 4083 Enlinx (85 percent growth)
  • No. 4099 Veracity Solutions (85 percent growth)
  • No. 4148 97th Floor (83 percent growth)
  • No. 4181 Utopian Luxury Vacation Homes (82 percent growth)
  • No. 4353 The Premier Group (76 percent growth)
  • No. 4405 Young Automotive Group (75 percent growth)
  • No. 4409 Avalaunch Media (75 percent growth)
  • No. 4477 Vitality Medical (73 percent growth)
  • No. 4548 ExpertVoice (71 percent growth)
  • No. 4677 Academy Mortgage (67 percent growth)
  • No. 4766 OptConnect (64 percent growth)
  • No. 4769 EKR (64 percent growth)
  • No. 4847 PC Laptops (62 percent growth)
