Workers get a giant truck tire ready as Rio Tinto Kennecott employees give a tour of the new visitors area at the Bingham Canyon Mine on Tuesday. Starting in early 2019, guests will be able to visit the open pit copper mine for the first time since the visitors center was damaged in a landslide five years ago. Thousands of people visited the mine each year when the center was open, according to Rio Tinto spokesman Kyle Bennett, and since the center closed the most common questions the company gets are about when visitor areas will reopen.

