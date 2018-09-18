SALT LAKE CITY — “The offensive line did not perform very well. They need to get better and we need to coach them better. We have good players up front and we expect them to be better.”

Those were Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham’s thoughts immediately following his team’s 17-6 victory over Northern Illinois two weeks ago.

The middling performance of the offensive line was also one of the first things the 14-year head coach brought up in his weekly press conference ahead of this past Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against the Washington Huskies.

“The degree of difficulty goes up this week and they, the offensive line, have to perform better,” Whittingham told the Deseret News.

Whittingham’s focus on the offensive line wasn’t all that surprising — the line was inexcusably bad against Northern Illinois.

In that game, Utah gave up 14 tackles for a loss (TFL), including six sacks (NIU claims seven) of quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Because of that, Utah’s offensive line struggles were the general theme of almost every press conference, article or podcast that previewed the matchup against Washington.

It was common knowledge that if the Utes were to be successful against the nationally ranked Huskies, they needed to be better along the offensive line.

Disappointing 21-7 loss aside, the Utah offensive line was just that and more against Washington.

Fourteen TFL’s turned into just four, six sacks into two. Huntley had considerably more time to throw the ball — Washington recorded zero quarterback hurries — and the running game improved — Utah had 123 yards on the ground against Washington at an average clip of 4.2 yards per carry (ypc) as opposed to 117 against NIU at an average of 2.7 ypc.

In one week, Utah’s O-line went from being the most maligned group on a struggling offense to perhaps its greatest strength.

It was an improvement that Whittingham saw coming.

“I have a lot of faith in our offensive line,” Whittingham said. “I think they can and will continue to be better.”

How they got better, drastically so at that, is simple.

“We just worked on taking more pride in what we do as an offensive line,” center Lo Falemaka said. “We wanted to have a sense of urgency coming into the Washington game. I feel like we did a really good job with that.”

“All week we had the mindset that against Washington our play in the trenches was what the game was going to come down to,” added redshirt freshman Nick Ford. “I think it was just our attitude. We had really high adrenaline and really got after it. I think as a group we understood that the offensive side of the ball relies on us to push people around.”

It was more than that, however. Coaching, practice, it all played a part.

I have a lot of faith in our offensive line. I think they can and will continue to be better. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham

For the first time this season, the offensive line was really allowed to get after it in practice, pancake block a defender or two.

“We got after it more in practice,” Ford said. “In previous practices, we tried to keep everyone up, keep everyone healthy, but throughout this past week they let us drive and finish people. They let us really be aggressive.”

The increased physicality on the practice field led to increased physicality against the Huskies, which everyone agreed was the real difference-maker.

“They knew they didn’t have the greatest performance (against NIU) and they wanted to come out and prove to everyone that they can be a good group of guys,” Utah running back Zack Moss said. “They were just more physical. They dug in deeper and finished each play.”

“They were much improved,” added Whittingham. “We certainly took a step forward Saturday, when you compare it to the week prior. They were physical. We were not overmatched in that game physically. We were not overmatched at all.”

Physicality is often touted as the most important trait an offensive line can possess, whether it be in pass protection or in run-blocking schemes. Falemaka and Ford, along with rest of the Utes’ O-line, believe as much and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I mean, what’s the point of being down there if you don’t like being physical. Go be a receiver if you aren’t ready to work in the trenches,” Falemaka said. “It is no fun playing a soft team, you want to play the best and be the best. I definitely feel like we won’t be out physicaled by any team in the Pac-12. We showed that, we played a damn physical game against Washington.”

“Offensive line is all about showing everyone who is who, who’s boss,” Ford said. “It is just man on man, who is going to back down and who isn’t. Hunt or be hunted. Against Washington we chose to be the hunters.”

“I think they can dominate games,” Whittingham added. “That is their potential.”