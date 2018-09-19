Mother of all meltdowns. Tennis tantrum. Hysterical.

These are just some of the words used to describe Serena Williams at the U.S. Open last week, where the tennis star received several point penalties and made headlines for smashing her racket and calling the umpire a “thief” when he penalized Williams for on-court coaching.

I don’t want to get into an argument about whether Williams was accepting coaching or not (her coach later admitted to performing a hand signal, but said Williams did not see it). And I don’t even really care to discuss the merits of Serena Williams’ reaction.

Because honestly, it doesn’t matter to me. The outcome of the U.S. Open does not matter in my life. Whether the umpire or tennis itself is a sexist sport is not the heart of the issue. For me, what matters is that the media and much of the public’s reaction to the event was undeniably sexist.

I am raising two daughters who are still being taught in subtle ways that women in the world are expected to behave a certain way, and when they step out of those archaic parameters, they open themselves up to bullying, name-calling and judgment.

Even if Williams was 110 percent wrong, who cares? Does she not have the right to get upset? To yell? To show emotions? She had just been accused of cheating in a match seen around the world in a sport she loves and has devoted her life to playing. She was mad. So, what?

But a woman gets mad and suddenly she’s let her emotions run away with her and is having a “meltdown."

Because women are supposed to play nice.

Don’t even get me started on all the ways we villainize or infantilize women and girls by the words we use. Girls with an opinion are bossy. Boys are natural leaders. Tenacious women are nags. Men are persistent.

And in this case, Williams was labeled as hysterical. She was a girl behaving badly, and that makes headlines. It also sends the message to my daughters that emotions, passion, assertiveness and anger are attributes that no “nice girl” should have.

So I talked to my daughters about what happened and the words people were using to describe it. We talked about what Williams did right and what she did wrong. We discussed how she could have reacted better and why she may have acted the way she did. We also talked about her opponent, the amazing Naomi Osaka, who had a totally different reaction to basically getting robbed of her moment in the sun. We applauded the grace and compassion of both competitors as Williams told the crowd to stop booing and let Osaka enjoy her well-earned victory.

And we talked about three things that I hope my girls understand despite the headlines and the public shaming of Williams for being a human being:

Girls can be emotional, and that’s OK.

Girls can be mad, and that’s OK.

Girls can speak up, and that’s OK.

Basically, girls and women should be afforded the same luxury as men to have an opinion (even a wrong one), have a reaction (even a bad one) and not have everyone leap to judge them. If you’re reading this column, for example, and think I’m dead wrong. Don’t I still have a right to say it? To feel it?

I hope my girls grow up to be strong-willed and competitive and outspoken. I also hope my girls grow up to be empathetic and caring. Luckily, despite what we are often led to believe, women can be both competitive and kind, compassionate and passionate.

Whatever “bad behaviors” we saw on the court during the U.S. Open, I know I saw these good ones, too. But sadly, those attributes don’t make good headlines.