I am sad to see that Sept. 12 was the last column in the Family section by Richard and Linda Eyre. I have been an avid reader of their column since moving to Utah in 2004.

Some of our grandchildren, both in California and in Michigan, had the privilege of attending Joy School as preschoolers in the early 1990s. Joy School was instituted and the curriculum written by Richard and Linda. It was a wonderful program for preschoolers and it prepared them, not only to be ready for kindergarten, but taught them basic virtues such as good manners, kindness and how to get along with each other. I am happy to say that I credit the fine adults and good parents that they are today with the great start they received in Joy School.

I have enjoyed and appreciated their column in the Desert News each week and their timely advice and reminders about the importance of strong families.

I wish them well in their endeavors and look forward to reading the future books that they write about families.

Kathleen Murphy

Orem