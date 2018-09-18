I am disappointed to hear that once again the Utah Debate Commission will be excluding some candidates from their debates.

As it is, they are failing in their supposed mission to educate the public. If they really wanted to inform the people of Utah regarding candidates, they wouldn't require those candidates to already be popular before including them. After all, that rather defeats the whole purpose of the debate.

I understand that there are time restrictions, but I would rather they extend the length of the debates than to exclude candidates. The people of the state deserve better than this. As in past years, I won't bother to watch these debates as they won't really be all that informative, and I would encourage others not to waste their time watching either.

I sincerely hope that they will be changing their policies in order to better serve the public.

Kevin Bryan

Ogden