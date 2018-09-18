SALT LAKE CITY — A former Utah State University student filed a civil lawsuit late Monday against current piano department faculty member Dennis Hirst, seeking more than $300,000 damages for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery and other claims.

The former student, Jaime Aikele Caliendo, alleges Hirst sexually assaulted her while she was a 17-year-old freshman in 1994, according to the lawsuit filed in 1st District Court in Logan.

The Deseret News usually does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Caliendo agreed to be identified and is named as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

USU spokesman Tim Vitale confirmed Tuesday that the school launched a new Title IX investigation involving Hirst several weeks ago. Title IX is a federal law that charges universities with ensuring students receive education without sex-based discrimination.

“We received information that we felt we needed to look into … to see if there was any safety issue at hand for students. We hired an outside attorney to look into the issue,” said Vitale, who didn't disclose details about what prompted the university's investigation.

Hirst could not immediately be reached for comment.

Vitale said the university was not aware that a lawsuit against Hirst had been filed, but that the school had hired outside counsel, Mary Ann May from Parr Brown in Salt Lake City, to conduct a Title IX investigation.

“The purpose of a Title IX investigation is to stop any kind of behavior that could be a safety concern and to prevent concerns from happening in the future,” said Vitale.

The lawsuit and investigation follow an investigation earlier this year that resulted in the resignation of the head of USU’s piano program and the removal of the Title IX office coordinator.

According to the civil lawsuit, Caliendo was 17 years old and a freshman at USU in 1994, when Hirst, then 23, was employed as a music teacher with the USU Youth Conservatory. The two became acquainted through mutual friends, the complaint says. Hirst invited the student over to his house on three occasions.

The sexual assault and sexual battery claims deal with the second and third visits to Hirst's home. On the second, Hirst allegedly partly removed her clothes, groped her and continued to do so after Caliendo’s verbal objections, the lawsuit states. On the third visit, the lawsuit alleges that Hirst committed assault and sexual battery on Caliendo.

Caliendo seeks a jury trial and more than $300,000 in damages in her complaint that details six causes of action: two for sexual battery claims, one for sexual assault, one for assault, one for intentional infliction of emotional distress and one for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that Caliendo saw a gynecologist for bleeding that occurred for weeks following the incident.

Caliendo filed a report with Logan police on July 1, 1994, alleging sexual assault by Hirst, but no charges were filed, the Deseret News reported in April.

"Shortly after speaking with the police, Jaime began having constant, violent nightmares that have continued off and on through today," the lawsuit stated.

Caliendo identified herself as former student number 10 in the university's April report that looked into claims of sexual harassment in the music department, after several women claimed in Facebook posts that they had been mistreated by department employees.

The report reflected interviews with 60 witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents. The report stated that between 1994 and 2012, students or parents complained of a series of incidents involving sexual harassment by four members of the faculty.

In April, USU President Noelle Cockett announced the resignation of the piano department head, Gary Amano, and sweeping changes to the school's Title IX office. Later that month, Cockett said Stacy Sturgeon had been removed from her position as Title IX coordinator.

This story will be updated throughout the day.