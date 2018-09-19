The BYU women’s cross-country team jumped six spots to tie for 11th in the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s most recent national coaches’ poll released on Tuesday.

The Cougars benefited from their sweep of the Autumn Classic last Saturday to tie with Providence for No. 11 in the nation. All-American Erica Birk-Jarvis led the team with a time of 17:00.9 that earned her a first-place finish and WCC Runner of the Week honors.

BYU and Michigan both improved six spots to make the biggest jumps in this week’s rankings. After starting the season ranked 16th in the preseason polls, the Cougars dropped one spot to 17th when they didn’t compete in the week leading up to the season’s first rankings.

The BYU men’s cross-country team had little room to improve in the rankings and remains ranked No. 2 in the nation after earning a perfect score at the Autumn Classic.

The USTFCCCA’s official release and full rankings can be found on ustfccca.org.