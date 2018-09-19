No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball begins West Coast Conference play this week, hosting Pacific and Saint Mary’s.

Last Week

The Cougars (10-0) beat No. 24 Utah at home in three sets before sweeping Weber State on the road to conclude non-conference play. Lyndie Haddock-Eppich was named the WCC Player of the Week for her efforts in the two wins.

Pacific

BYU faces Pacific on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. MDT, at the Smith Fieldhouse. The Cougars are 14-7 all-time against the Tigers and are 6-3 when playing them at home. BYU has won the past 12-consecutive meetings with Pacific, including every match with both teams as members of the WCC. The Tigers are 5-6 on the year. They lost to Cal in five sets on the road last week before sweeping Nevada at home. Pacific was picked to finish ninth in the preseason coaches’ poll after going 17-14, 11-7 a season ago.

Saint Mary’s

BYU competes against Saint Mary’s at home Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. MDT. The Cougars hold a 13-7 edge in the overall series history between the two squads and are 7-2 when competing at home. BYU has won the last eight-straight meetings with the Gaels. Saint Mary’s is 8-2 so far this season. The Gaels have won seven straight after going 1-2 to start the season. The Gaels were picked to place seventh in the preseason coaches’ poll after their 9-19, 5-13 finish a year ago.

Video/Stats

Thursday’s match against Pacific will be televised live on BYUtv. Saturday’s match with Saint Mary’s will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Links to video feeds and live stats can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.