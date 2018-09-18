Utah State’s women’s cross-country team is ranked No. 15 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Coaches’ Poll, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Aggies, who earned 182 points in this week’s poll, are one of three teams in the Mountain West ranked in the top 15. New Mexico, the defending national cross-country champion, remained atop the rankings unanimously with 330 points and all 11 first-place votes, while Boise State stayed at No. 5 with 288 points.

Utah State dropped out of the top 10 for the first time this season after placing second at the BYU-hosted Autumn Classic last Saturday. The meet was actually moved to the Aggies’ Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course due to unhealthy air quality in Utah County.

Second-year Utah State head coach Artie Gulden held out the top-nine Aggie women runners. Despite that, USU captured second place with 53 points.

Sophomore Bailee Parker led the way for Utah State as she finished the 5-kilometer run by placing 17th overall with a time of 18:30.2. Freshman Camille Wirthlin also earned a top-20 finish as she captured 19th place with a time of 18:32.3.

No. 11 BYU is the only other team from the Beehive State ranked in the weekly poll. The Cougars jumped six spots in the poll after they captured the Autumn Classic. Other MW schools receiving votes included Colorado State (nine points) and Nevada (two points).

On the men’s side, the Aggies were just outside of the top 30, coming in at No. 37 with nine points. Two-time defending national champion Northern Arizona is still the unanimous top pick, extending its streak atop the poll to 16 consecutive weeks.

At the Autumn Classic, Utah State captured second place with 60 points, despite Gulden giving five of his men the day off. Luke Beattie was not one of them, and the junior did not disappoint. Beattie placed eighth with a course-record 7K time of 19:26.8. Juniors Sam Clausnitzer and Adam Hendrickson finished right behind Beattie in ninth and 10th place, respectively, with times of 21:21.2 and 21:21.3.

For his efforts at the Autumn Classic, Beattie was tabbed the MW Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week.

MW schools making the top 30 on the men’s side included No. 11 Colorado State (221 points), No. 16 Air Force (144 points) and No. 25 Boise State (76 points). Furthermore, in-state rivals BYU (315 points) and Southern Utah (167 points) came in at Nos. 2 and 15, respectively.

Utah State returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 29, when the Aggies travel to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the Paul Short Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. MT.