A live-action series of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is coming to Netflix.

The company announced plans for the new series on Tuesday via Twitter. Concept art for the project was published with the announcement.

The series will aim to re-create the animated series that used to air on Nickelodeon from 2003 to 2008.

But, as reported by the Deseret News in 2010, this isn’t the first time that the series has tried to go live-action.

Director M. Night Shyamalan, creator of “The Sixth Sense,” produced a full-length movie adaptation of “Avatar” eight years ago that absolutely flopped in the box office. In fact, it was even deemed “unwatchable” by Dennis Willis of The Mercury News.

But, according to The Verge, Netflix is hoping to improve the show this time around as Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original creators, will be the executive producers of the project.

“We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast," DiMartino and Konietzko said in a statement, according to Deadline.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action and world-building," he said. "Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

Fans of the animated series expressed mixed reactions to the announcement, according to Comicbook.com. Some expressed excitement but many seemed skeptical due to the poor execution of the 2010 film.

Please let the live action Avatar be good please let the live action Avatar be good PLEASE ACTUALLY CAST POC PLEASE — Maille Daley (@daleytwin1) September 18, 2018

Netflix is making a new Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series to erase the stain of the movie! pic.twitter.com/9ZpIdK2iNH — Captain Marvell (@CptMarvell) September 18, 2018

Production of the series is not scheduled to begin until 2019.