MONTICELLO — The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will host three public meetings as part of the ongoing land use planning for the Bears Ears National Monument.

Draft plans for the Shash Jaa and the Indian Creek units, as well as the associated environmental impact statement, were released for public review in August. More information can be found at https://goo.gl/uLrEae.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., San Juan High School, 311 N. 100 East, Blanding.

• Wednesday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bluff Community Center, 3rd East and Mulberry Avenue, Bluff.

• Thursday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Whitehorse High School, state Route 262, Montezuma Creek.

The boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments were reduced in December by President Donald Trump in action now under legal challenge by Native American tribes and multiple environmental groups.