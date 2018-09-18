SALT LAKE CITY — Stepping onto Old Faithful isn’t recommended by tourists.
What happened: Tourists visiting Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park yelled at an adult man who reportedly walked over to the geyser and stepped on top of it, according to KULR-8, a news station in Montana.
- Ashley Lemanski shared a video of the incident on Facebook last Saturday night. She called it “a rare occurrence at Old Faithful.”
- People gasped as the man walked on the geyser. Others shouted for the man to get back on the boardwalk and step away from the geyser.
Watch the incident below:Comment on this story
After everything ended, the man reportedly walked to the parking lot. A park ranger met him there and arrested him, according to WTHR-13. He was charged with violations, including being off-trail in a thermal area.
He has been released on bond.
Not the first time: Viral Yellowstone videos are commonplace these days.
- My Deseret News colleague Payton Davis reported last week that visitors to Yellowstone watched an elk fight another elk before one of the animals approached a man and knocked him down to the ground.
- I wrote about a separate video where a visitor taunted a bison in the middle of a Yellowstone road. He was later arrested in Glacier National Park.