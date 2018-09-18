SALT LAKE CITY — Stepping onto Old Faithful isn’t recommended by tourists.

What happened: Tourists visiting Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park yelled at an adult man who reportedly walked over to the geyser and stepped on top of it, according to KULR-8, a news station in Montana.

Ashley Lemanski shared a video of the incident on Facebook last Saturday night. She called it “a rare occurrence at Old Faithful.”

People gasped as the man walked on the geyser. Others shouted for the man to get back on the boardwalk and step away from the geyser.

After everything ended, the man reportedly walked to the parking lot. A park ranger met him there and arrested him, according to WTHR-13. He was charged with violations, including being off-trail in a thermal area.

He has been released on bond.

Not the first time: Viral Yellowstone videos are commonplace these days.

My Deseret News colleague Payton Davis reported last week that visitors to Yellowstone watched an elk fight another elk before one of the animals approached a man and knocked him down to the ground.