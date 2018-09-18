Utah State junior Luke Beattie has been named the Mountain West Men's Cross-Country Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Overall, it is the first weekly cross-country honor for Beattie in his career.

The native of Woodstock, Illinois, finished first among Aggie runners and eighth overall (out of 91) in the men's 7-kilometer run with a time of 21:12.9, a course PR for the junior, at the BYU-hosted Autumn Classic last Saturday morning. Due to two fires 15 miles south of Provo, the Autumn Classic was moved to Utah State's Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course.

Beattie helped lead Utah State to a second-place finish with 60 points, finishing behind second-ranked BYU's 15, and ahead of Weber State's 87, Santa Clara's 90, Dixie State's 156 and Westminster's 169.

Utah State is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 29, when the Aggies head to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run.