PRICE — The Bureau of Land Management reports it gathered and removed a total of 153 wild horses from areas in and around the Muddy Creek Herd Management Area in Emery County earlier this month.

The animals were removed due to continued drought conditions and overpopulation. The management area is located approximately 20 miles south of Ferron in the San Rafael Swell. It consists of approximately 283,400 acres of public and state lands.

Animals removed from the range were transported to the Delta Wild Horse Facility and will be made available for adoption through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro adoption and sale program. Those not placed into private care will be cared for on off-range pastures, where they retain their protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

To learn more about how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at blm.gov/whb, or call 866-468-7826.