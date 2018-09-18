RIVERTON — A 36-year-old horse rider was killed Monday after his horse was hit by a car.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. on 13800 South near 2140 West. A 19-year-old driver was headed west and was having a hard time seeing because of the bright sun, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. Other drivers later commented to police that they, too, were having difficulty navigating in the evening sun, she said.

Venancio Avila, of West Valley City, was riding his horse and was forced to go onto the road into the travel lane because of construction, Gray said. The driver did not see the horse and hit it, she said, tossing Avila into the air.

The driver got out and attempted CPR on Avila, who was later pronounced dead due to his injuries. The horse was also badly injured and had to be put down by officers, Gray said.

The speed limit on the road is 25 mph. Gray said as of Tuesday, it appeared to be a tragic accident and charges were not expected.