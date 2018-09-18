It’s the first female-led solo film to come out of Marvel Studios.

The first official “Captain Marvel” trailer dropped on Tuesday morning and fans were not disappointed.

“Captain Marvel” tells the story of Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot turned alien super-soldier, as she explores her past and simultaneously becomes the galaxy’s most powerful Avenger, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brie Larson will play the role of Danvers.

The trailer gave viewers a glimpse of the Marvel hero’s darker side by showing her more recent career as a soldier for the alien supervillain group known as the “Kree."

Watch the trailer below.

With Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck as directors, “Captain Marvel” will star Samuel L Jackson and Clark Gregg as younger versions of their familiar roles as Nick Fury and Phil Coulson. Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Jude Law (“Sherlock Holmes”) will also be in the film.

The movie premieres March 8, 2019. It will be the 21st film added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Twitter reactions were overwhelmingly positive as Marvel fans shared their excitement for not only the movie but also because of a Blockbuster cameo in the opening seconds of the trailer.

Nothing but respect for the most powerful avenger.

She's coming and you can't stop her.#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/qHMdLBm16z — Amidala. (@marvelskywalker) September 18, 2018

That trailer just shut down any doubts I had for #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/tgcuO7nrK8 — Adam Ripley (@ABeesley12) September 18, 2018

Look I get that #CaptainMarvel de-aging Samuel L. Jackson is pretty cool but I'm most impressed that it brings back Blockbuster Video.



They even got the gumball machine in there! pic.twitter.com/gNNgjMCzWb — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 18, 2018