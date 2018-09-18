SALT LAKE CITY — Hong Kong Disneyland was closed Monday in the aftermath of the severe Typhoon Mangkhut, the company announced this week.

What happened: Tree falls and other damage, such as destroyed electric poles and scattered tendrils from the park’s vegetation, led to the closure.

The park reopened Tuesday.

What it looks like: Disney and More, a blog that covers Disney park news and updates, shared a slew of images from the park in the aftermath of the storm.

“The pictures below show mainly the long promenade which goes either from (Hong Kong Disneyland) hotels to the park entrance or from the parking lot / train station to the park entrance,” the report said. “It is hard to recognize the promenade but in two days when fallen trees will be cut and all leaves and branches removed it should get back more or less to normal.”

See the photos over at Disney and More.

We discovered some more photos of the park on Twitter, which we’ve shared below:

Hong Kong Disneyland is closed today in the aftermath of severe typhoon Mangkhut, which has caused tree falls and other damage. Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre will be closed until further notice. Salute to all of the Cast Members who are working at the resort. pic.twitter.com/8fFWAvmFNJ — Disney M. K. Blog (@DMK_Blog) September 17, 2018

This is how Hong Kong Disneyland Looks after the super Typhoon ☹️ photo from usshoppingsos pic.twitter.com/Tjq0iE9vIv — 👑 Alyssa 👑 (@queen_ursula_uk) September 18, 2018

LOOK: The aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut at Hongkong Disneyland. (Photos from HK Main Street Gazette) pic.twitter.com/CCcRrcXPIc — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) September 17, 2018

Why it matters: Typhoon Mangkhut ravaged through the Philippines and Hong Kong this past weekend, injuring more than 100 people and causing widespread damage, The Guardian reported.

More stuff: Videos of the “world’s strongest storm” showed the storm’s mighty strength. The videos, which went viral on social media, show swaying buildings, crashing construction cranes and heavy rain washing through Hong Kong.