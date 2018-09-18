SALT LAKE CITY — Artists nationwide are being invited to submit qualifications for the creation of a statue of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon for the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature passed a resolution to remove the statue of TV inventor Philo T. Farnsworth in Statuary Hall in favor of a statue of Cannon, the first woman in the country to serve as a state senator. Each state is allowed to have two statues in the hall.

According to the Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, plans are for the statue to arrive in Washington, D.C., in 2020 as a symbol of Utah’s role in the national suffrage movement and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

A leader in the Utah Women's Suffrage Association, Cannon testified to U.S. congressional committees and was a featured speaker at national suffrage conventions.

Qualifications or proposals should be submitted digitally or to the Utah Treasurer’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. Digital portfolios may be submitted to [email protected] or uploaded at sendmartha.com, where complete information and criteria can be found.

Hand-delivered or mailed portfolios should be sent to: Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, c/o Utah State Treasurer’s Office, 350 N. State, Ste. 180, P.O. Box 142315, Salt Lake City, UT 84114.