SANDY — Senior citizens from across the Salt Lake Valley are invited to explore activities for a more healthy lifestyle at the SeniorLeaf Senior Expo Thursday, Oct. 4, and Friday, Oct. 5, at the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State.

The free event, which opens at 9 a.m. each day, will feature information booths, health screenings, activities, genealogy training, and conferences on social work in geriatrics and cognitive care.

Health screenings will include blood sugar tests; hearing and balance tests; blood pressure and body mass index screenings; depression screening, cognitive tests; bone density screenings; and vaccinations for flu, pneumonia, shingles, and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

Activities will include a car show; bingo; quilting and sewing; and Facebook and Instagram training.

The cost for the two-day genealogy training is $69, and the cost for the cognitive care conference is $150 for health care professions and $15 for family caregivers. That conference is sponsored by the Utah Department of Health and the University of Utah.

For more information, or to register for the conferences, log on to seniorexpo.org.