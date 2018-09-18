SALT LAKE CITY — Billy Idol made a few things clear at his sold-out show Monday night: He has a killer guitarist and a lot of jackets. And while many words can be used to describe him, “idle” is definitely not one of them — although (rock) "idol" certainly is.

In a time when concerts often run between two and three hours, the English rocker’s set at Red Butte Garden was comparatively short, clocking in at about 90 minutes — and that included a two-song encore. But unlike most performers, Idol didn’t spend any time chatting up his audience. He was there to rock.

Cristy Meiners, Deseret News Billy Idol at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Unfortunately the crowd didn’t always share that sentiment, which is surprising considering all the lawn chairs and blankets that covered nearly every part of the grassy amphitheater just 20 minutes after the doors opened. As the sun faded behind the mountains and Idol took the stage dressed in black, audience members jumped to their feet. Most stayed that way for the entire concert, and when the opening strains of “Dancing With Myself” began, the crowd really began to show some excitement.

The excitement near the stage was palpable, but enthusiasm waned as distance from the stage increased. And when the stage went dark after Idol finished singing “Rebel Yell,” aside from the passionate fans upfront, the audience behind them didn't seem to be crying, “more, more, more!”

It had nothing to do with Idol. At 62, the singer is in as great a shape as ever. From start to finish, he showed that his signature growl and raspy voice is alive and well. “Rebel Yell” was a highlight, and the way Idol drew out the phrase “in the midnight hour” — growling the word “hour” with two distinct syllables, “hour-er” — was thrilling.

He danced across the stage changing jackets (there were at least three wardrobe changes) and delivering song after song, only taking an occasional break to let guitarist Steve Stevens and his flying fingers do the talking. Aside from Stevens’ longtime work with Idol, you’ll likely recognize the guitarist for his work with Michael Jackson on the “Bad” album and for the “Top Gun Anthem” — the theme song for the 1986 movie “Top Gun”— that Stevens gracefully performed for his Utah fans.

It was an exciting show, but perhaps the laid-back, outdoor atmosphere of Red Butte Garden wasn’t the best setting for Idol’s growls and Stevens’ behind-the-head guitar playing. At times, Idol’s voice didn’t fully project and it could be difficult to hear his lower range. Overall, there just seemed to be a disconnect between the stage and the crowd at large.

This somewhat lackluster reception raises a question about the nature of an encore. By definition, an encore should be something the audience has to earn through vigorous applause and impassioned cheering. Nowadays, an encore is expected and even mandatory — an obligation. It really didn’t feel like the crowd asked for it, but Idol returned to the stage and shouted to Stevens, “Show them what a hit song sounds like, will ya?”

Cristy Meiners, Deseret News Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

This launched the pair into an acoustic rendition of “White Wedding.” Speaking of a hit song, it’s interesting to note that while Idol has had four Top 10 hits in his career, arguably his two biggest, most massive hits — “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding” — never reached that list. In fact, “Rebel Yell” came shy of even hitting the Top 40, peaking at No. 46. Idol didn’t perform all of his Top 10 hits, but any concert without either “Rebel Yell” or “White Wedding,” which peaked at No. 36, would just be incomplete.

The crowd must’ve thought so too, as Idol never uttered the phrases “white wedding” or “start again,” letting the fans deliver those satisfying punchlines throughout the entire song. The concert then came to a close with Idol’s one and only No. 1 hit: his rocking cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Mony Mony.”

It was the midnight hour of the 2018 Red Butte Garden summer concert series, and a great end to the night.

All in all, it was a nice day for a Billy Idol show.

Set list:

“Shock to the System”

“Dancing With Myself”

“Pumping on Steel”

“Can’t Break Me Down”

“L.A. Woman”

“Scream”

“John Wayne”

“Eyes Without a Face”

Steve Stevens guitar solo

“Rat Race”

“Whiskey and Pills”

“Blue Highway”

“Top Gun Anthem”

“Rebel Yell”

Encore:

“White Wedding”

“Mony Mony”