SALT LAKE CITY — Applications are now being taken for part-time crossing guards to assist children in safely navigating routes to and from schools citywide.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and undergo a required 10-year criminal background check. Crossing guards are paid $13 per hour (one shift is one hour), and work morning and late afternoon shifts.

For a detailed job description and to apply online, log on to external-slcgov.icims.com/jobs/3231/part-time-school-crossing-guard/job.