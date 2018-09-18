SPANISH FORK — The Bald Mountain Fire remained at 0 percent containment Tuesday morning, but one fire commander says that's about to change.

"You’ll see that change now,” Dan Dallas, operations section chief for the fire, said Tuesday morning, updating reporters on the fire's status. "Now we’ve kind of turned the corner."

The Bald Mountain Fire has so far burned more than 15,000 acres, while the adjacent Pole Creek Fire has burned more than 74,500 acres and was 23 percent contained.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the two fires have merged into one large fire.

The fires have forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 homes and about 6,000 people.

But the weather has cooperated the past two days, according to fire managers, allowing both air crews and hot shot crews on the ground to make good progress.

"We’re breathing a sigh of relief," Dallas said.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News FILE - Smoke from the Pole Creek Fire fills the air in Woodland Hills on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

By the end of Tuesday, he said he expected crews to have a "control feature" around 100 percent of the Bald Mountain Fire. A control feature is a fireline created by bulldozers and hand crews, he said. It "changes the dynamic of the fire," Dallas said.

Once that is completed, crews can then concentrate on fire containment, which he said is the measure of success in the public's eye for fighting wildfires.

"Now we’re going to really start concentration going direct at the fire,” he said.

Aside from a firefighter receiving a minor injury while at base camp on Monday, Todd Pechota, incident manager for the Bald Mountain Fire, said there have been no injuries and no structures lost.

"The No. 1 objective … is the safety of incident responders and the public. That is a sacred objective. We continue to meet that objective,” he said.

As for when evacuated residents will be allowed back into their homes, Pechota hesitated to give an estimation.

"We’re doing everything in our power to try and get them into their homes,” he said.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News FILE - Residents of Elk Ridge wait in line for free lunches at Salem Hills High School in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

The fear of fire officials, however, is allowing residents back to their homes, only to have to evacuate them again the next day due to a sudden shift in wind.

No new evacuations were ordered overnight. Diamond Fork, Sheep Creek and Right Fork Hobble Creek Canyon were added to the mandatory evacuation list on Monday. Left Fork Hobble Creek was put under pre-evacuation status, according to the sheriff's office.

All residents of Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge and the Covered Bridge community near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon have been out of their homes since they were ordered to evacuate last Thursday.

The wind was expected to pick up again Tuesday, however, fire officials said air crews will continue their operations as scheduled today until winds become a problem.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team took over command of the fire on Sunday. Lightning started the Bald Mountain Fire on Aug. 24. Lightning also sparked the Pole Creek Fire on Sept. 6, which grew rapidly due to dry conditions and high winds. The Pole Creek Fire has now burned up to the scar left by the Coal Hollow Fire.

A fire information meeting for both fires was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Salem Hills High School gymnasium.

A Facebook pagehas also been created to keep residents up to date on the Bald Mountain Fire.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.