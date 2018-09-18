SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass may have gone into dark mode.

But its competitor, Sinemia, unveiled a new plan that will change the game as far as movie ticket subscription plans go.

What happened: Sinemia announced Monday it will add a new unlimited movie subscription plan that will cost $29.99 per month.

The company said unlimited subscription plans have been mentioned before, but they haven’t lasted.

The new price “represents what it takes for an unlimited movie plan to be sustainable in the long run,” according to a press release.

“While most of our plans are focused on the modern moviegoer who sees one, two, or three movies each month, we want to serve every type of movie lover and that includes frequent moviegoers looking for an unlimited tickets option,” said Rifat Oguz, CEO and founder of Sinemia. “We’ve spent four years testing and fine-tuning our unlimited tickets model and are confident this is the right price to sustainably offer such a plan.”

What you get: The plan will offer one 2D movie ticket per day. However, premium formats like 3D, 4D and IMAX won’t be included.

The plan will now be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It’s happened before: Sinemia previously released an unlimited plan in Europe in 2014. It was the company’s best-selling plan.