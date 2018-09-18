J. Scott Applewhite, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, after more than an hour of delay over procedural questions, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the third day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 18.

Your morning headlines:

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said he believes Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who said he never had contact with a woman who is accusing him of sexual assault. Read more.

Officials are becoming optimistic in the ongoing battle against combined Utah County fires. Read more.

BYU players and coaches received national recognition after the team’s win over Wisconsin. Read more.

Kelly Clarkson’s 'Meaning of Life' tour is coming to Salt Lake City this winter. Read more.

Your most popular:

Education:

Other national headlines:

  • Hearing set for Monday to hear Kavanaugh and his accuser [New York Times]
  • Markets in Asia and Europe unfazed by trade-war escalation [New York Times]
  • Russian surveillance plane accidentally shot down by Syrian forces, Moscow says [NPR]
  • Russia blames Israel after military plane shot down off Syria [BBC News]
  • Florence is expected to bring heavy rain to the Northeast before moving offshore [CNN]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
