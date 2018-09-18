SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 18.

Your morning headlines:

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said he believes Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who said he never had contact with a woman who is accusing him of sexual assault. Read more.

Officials are becoming optimistic in the ongoing battle against combined Utah County fires. Read more.

BYU players and coaches received national recognition after the team’s win over Wisconsin. Read more.

Kelly Clarkson’s 'Meaning of Life' tour is coming to Salt Lake City this winter. Read more.

Your most popular:

Education:

Other national headlines:

Hearing set for Monday to hear Kavanaugh and his accuser [New York Times]

Markets in Asia and Europe unfazed by trade-war escalation [New York Times]

Russian surveillance plane accidentally shot down by Syrian forces, Moscow says [NPR]

Russia blames Israel after military plane shot down off Syria [BBC News]