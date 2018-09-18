SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 18.
Your morning headlines:
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said he believes Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who said he never had contact with a woman who is accusing him of sexual assault. Read more.
Officials are becoming optimistic in the ongoing battle against combined Utah County fires. Read more.
BYU players and coaches received national recognition after the team’s win over Wisconsin. Read more.
Kelly Clarkson’s 'Meaning of Life' tour is coming to Salt Lake City this winter. Read more.
Your most popular:
- Prop. 2 'not the right answer,' but church leaders urge Utah Legislature to legalize medical marijuana by year's end
- Seattle crowd of nearly 50,000 hear President Nelson call today 'the most crucial era in the history of the world'
- 10 years after the first ‘Mistborn’ trilogy, Utah author Brandon Sanderson reflects on the question that started it
Other national headlines:
- Hearing set for Monday to hear Kavanaugh and his accuser [New York Times]
- Markets in Asia and Europe unfazed by trade-war escalation [New York Times]
- Russian surveillance plane accidentally shot down by Syrian forces, Moscow says [NPR]
- Russia blames Israel after military plane shot down off Syria [BBC News]
- Florence is expected to bring heavy rain to the Northeast before moving offshore [CNN]