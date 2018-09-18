From Utes to Cougars to an Aggie returner, all three of Utah’s major college football teams had a strong performance from at least one former player during the second week of the NFL regular season.

Here’s a look at the best ones.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Williams started at free safety for the New Orleans Saints and made a key interception in the fourth quarter, picking off Tyrod Taylor at the Cleveland 40 with just over five minutes to play. He returned the interception 22 yards and that led to the go-ahead touchdown for New Orleans four plays later in the Saints’ eventual 21-18 win over the Browns.

Marcus Williams with our first takeaway of the game! #CLEvsNO pic.twitter.com/2lnHHzQSSe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 16, 2018

Williams added three tackles, including two solo stops, and a pass deflection while all 62 defensive snaps for the Saints and 11 on special teams.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Patrick had his first career NFL reception for the Denver Broncos, and it was a big one. With Denver facing a second-and-10 at the Oakland 44-yard line with 18 seconds left in the game from the Oakland 44, Patrick caught a pass from Case Keenum over the middle and ran up the sideline for a 26-yard gain to the Oakland 18. That setting up a game-winning 36-yard field goal from Brandon McManus in the Broncos’ 20-19 win over the Raiders.

Patrick also had an apparent 4-yard touchdown catch that was reversed on review early in the third quarter. He played four offensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Natson had six punt returns for 133 yards, a 22.2 per-return average, for the Los Angeles Rams in their 34-0 win over Arizona. Natson gained at least 13 yards on every punt return and had a return of 60 yards in the second quarter that set up a Rams touchdown to end the half. Four of those returns helped lead to scores on the ensuing drives, including three touchdowns and one field goal. He added a kickoff return for 22 yards and played nine special teams snaps.

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: The rookie Warner started at Mike linebacker for the second straight game for San Francisco in a 30-27 win over Detroit. He was second on the team with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, while playing all 77 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 14 on special teams.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Van Noy started at linebacker for New England and had an interception, picking off a fourth-quarter pass for his first takeaway of the year, in the Patriots’ 31-20 loss to Jacksonville. He also tied for the team lead with six tackles, including five solo stops, and added a pass deflection while playing 64 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Here’s a look at how the other Utah ties on NFL active rosters performed during the second week of the regular season:

BENGALS 34, RAVENS 23

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker and tied for the team lead with nine tackles, including six solo stops, and had a pass deflection on a third-down play. He played all 85 defensive snaps for the Bengals and five on special teams. Season stats: 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had seven tackles, including six solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing all 76 defensive snaps for the Ravens. He also had a called interception reversed on review. Season stats: Seven tackles, one pass deflection, one quarterback hurry

FALCONS 31, PANTHERS 24

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Had one solo tackle while playing six defensive snaps and two on special teams before leaving with a groin injury. Season stats: Three tackles

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at right guard and played all 67 offensive snaps for the Panthers and four on special teams. Season stats: One game started, two games played

CHARGERS 31, BILLS 20

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Played 21 special teams snaps. Season stats: none

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Not active for game with an injured shoulder. Season stats: Two tackles

Not active for game with an injured shoulder. Season stats: Two tackles Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and played 37 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Season stats: Two games started

Started at defensive tackle and played 37 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Season stats: Two games started Nate Orchard, DE, Utah and Highland High: Played five defensive snaps and five on special teams. Season stats: none

VIKINGS 29, PACKERS 29

Minnesota

No local players

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had a solo tackle while playing 13 defensive snaps and 28 on special teams. Season stats: One tackle

Had a solo tackle while playing 13 defensive snaps and 28 on special teams. Season stats: One tackle Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had 16 carries for a game-high 59 rushing yards and also caught three passes for 12 yards while playing 47 offensive snaps. Season stats: 31 carries for 106 yards, three receptions for 12 yards

SAINTS 21, BROWNS 18

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had one kickoff return for 47 yards while playing 23 special teams snaps. Season stats: One kickoff return for 47 yards

Had one kickoff return for 47 yards while playing 23 special teams snaps. Season stats: One kickoff return for 47 yards Marcus Williams, S, Utah: See above. Season stats: Nine tackles, one interception, one pass deflection

Cleveland

No local players

DOLPHINS 20, JETS 12

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played nine special teams snaps. Season stats: none

Played nine special teams snaps. Season stats: none Luke Falk, QB, Logan High: Not active for game. Season stats: none

New York

No locals on active roster

CHIEFS 42, STEELERS 37

Kansas City

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Played six special teams snaps. Season stats: Two games played

Played six special teams snaps. Season stats: Two games played Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 24 special teams snaps. Season stats: Two tackles

Pittsburgh

No locals on active roster

BUCCANEERS 27, EAGLES 21

Tampa Bay

No local players

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had an assisted tackle while playing 36 defensive snaps and four on special teams. Season stats: One tackle

TITANS 20, TEXANS 17

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played one defensive snap and 17 on special teams. Season stats: One tackle

Houston

No local players

COLTS 21, REDSKINS 9

Indianapolis

No locals on active roster

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played four offensive snaps and four on special teams. Season stats: Two games played

Played four offensive snaps and four on special teams. Season stats: Two games played Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 33 of 46 passes for 292 yards while also rushing four times for 14 yards, with one fumble. He played all 74 offensive snaps for the Redskins. Season stats: 54 of 76 passing for 547 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions; 12 carries for 28 yards

Started at quarterback and completed 33 of 46 passes for 292 yards while also rushing four times for 14 yards, with one fumble. He played all 74 offensive snaps for the Redskins. Season stats: 54 of 76 passing for 547 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions; 12 carries for 28 yards Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Played one defensive snap and 18 on special teams. Season stats: Three tackles

RAMS 34, CARDINALS 0

Los Angeles

JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: See above. Season stats: Six punt returns for 133 yards (22.2 yards per return average), one kickoff return for 22 yards (22.0 ypr avg.)

Arizona

No locals on active roster

49ERS 30, LIONS 27

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: See above. Season stats: 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry, one pass deflection

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury. Season stats: Four tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry

Not active for game with a shoulder injury. Season stats: Four tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played 24 special teams snaps. Season stats: none

Played 24 special teams snaps. Season stats: none Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Had four solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection while playing 37 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams. Season stats: Eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection

BRONCOS 20, RAIDERS 19

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 66 offensive snaps for the Broncos and four on special teams. Season stats: Two games started, two games played

Started at left tackle and played all 66 offensive snaps for the Broncos and four on special teams. Season stats: Two games started, two games played Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had three carries for 17 yards while playing 22 offensive snaps and nine on special teams. Season stats: Five carries for 21 yards, two receptions for 11 yards

Had three carries for 17 yards while playing 22 offensive snaps and nine on special teams. Season stats: Five carries for 21 yards, two receptions for 11 yards Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: See above. Season stats: One reception for 26 yards; one tackle

Oakland

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at right tackle and played all 65 offensive snaps for the Raiders and four on special teams. Season stats: Two games started, two games played

JAGUARS 31, PATRIOTS 20

Jacksonville

No local players

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing 17 defensive snaps. Season stats: Six tackles, one pass deflection

Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles while playing 17 defensive snaps. Season stats: Six tackles, one pass deflection Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above. Season stats: Nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass deflection

COWBOYS 20, GIANTS 13

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Not active for game. Season stats: none

Not active for game. Season stats: none Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game. Season stats: none

New York

Kaelin Clay, WR/Ret., Utah: Had two punt returns for 11 yards on three special teams snaps before leaving with an ankle injury. Season stats: Five punt returns for 15 yards (3.0 yards per return average), one lost fumble; one tackle

BEARS 24, SEAHAWKS 17

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game. Season stats: none

Not active for game. Season stats: none Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played nine special teams snaps. Season stats: none

Seattle