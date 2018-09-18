The West Coast Conference has announced that BYU junior Erica Birk-Jarvis is the WCC Women’s Runner of the Week for the week of Sept. 17.

Birk-Jarvis won the women’s 5K at the Autumn Classic this past Saturday, Sept. 15, in Logan, Utah, leading the Cougars to a first-place finish and sweep of the competition. With a career-best time of 17:00.9, she finished 15 seconds ahead of second place. The BYU women’s team secured nine of the top-10 spots, with a perfect score of 15.

After returning from missing the 2017 season, this is her second Autumn Classic win. A 2016 cross-country All-American, Birk-Jarvis placed 34th in the NCAA Championships that season. She led the BYU women’s team to a 10th-place national finish, its best since 2005. She also finished ninth at the 2016 West Coast Conference Championships to earn All-WCC First-Team honors and help the women place second overall.

This is Birk-Jarvis’ first runner of the week honor of the season. She leads the Cougars into the Joe Piane Invite on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Notre Dame, Indiana.