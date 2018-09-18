1 of 2
View 2 Items
Denise Larson
Westminster's women's golf team poses together at the Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Westminster women's golf team is tied for third at the conclusion of day one at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Fall Preview. The tournament is being hosted by Colorado Mesa at the Tiara Rado Golf Course.

Comment on this story

The Griffins finished the day tied for third with Texas A&M Commerce. The team scored 306 points, just two points behind leaders CSU-Pueblo and the University of Tampa.

Two Griffin golfers finished in the top five individually. Junior Cassie Campos shot a hole-in-one on No. 8, a par 3, 152-yard hole. Campos shot 2-over 71 to finish tied for third. Senior Karen Valcarce is tied for fifth after shooting 3-over 71. Jesella de Jesus shot 8-over 71, Jobi Einerson finished 9-over 71 and Kanna Crosland finished 12-over 71.

The tournament will conclude with a shotgun start Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

Add a comment