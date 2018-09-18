The Westminster women's golf team is tied for third at the conclusion of day one at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Fall Preview. The tournament is being hosted by Colorado Mesa at the Tiara Rado Golf Course.

The Griffins finished the day tied for third with Texas A&M Commerce. The team scored 306 points, just two points behind leaders CSU-Pueblo and the University of Tampa.

Two Griffin golfers finished in the top five individually. Junior Cassie Campos shot a hole-in-one on No. 8, a par 3, 152-yard hole. Campos shot 2-over 71 to finish tied for third. Senior Karen Valcarce is tied for fifth after shooting 3-over 71. Jesella de Jesus shot 8-over 71, Jobi Einerson finished 9-over 71 and Kanna Crosland finished 12-over 71.

The tournament will conclude with a shotgun start Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.