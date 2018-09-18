The BYU women’s soccer team allowed three-straight second-half goals in a 3-1 loss against Long Beach State at South Field on Monday night.

“It was a disappointing game for us,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “We have a lot to work on. We’ve been pretty dangerous all year, but we settled for just passing the ball around in the first half and it caught up to us. We’ve got to get more out of our attacking players, and we’ve got to be more dangerous.”

A scoreless first half was highlighted by 10 shot attempts for the Cougars and three by the 49ers. Josie Guinn and Makaylie Moore each provided three shots apiece for the team, while goalie Sabrina Davis supplied two saves.

The Cougars started aggressively in the second half as they fired off three shots within the first 10 minutes. BYU then scored the first goal of the game in the 55th minute after Madie Siddoway Gates recovered the ball off an attempted save by the 49ers’ keeper. Gates passed the ball to Elise Flake who fed it to Bella Folino, who then pushed it past the keeper with a left-footed shot.

However, Long Beach tied it up 1-1 in the 65th minute after being awarded a penalty kick. Ashley Gonzalez took the shot and hit it into the right corner as BYU keeper Davis sailed to the left.

The 49ers added another goal, taking the lead at 2-1, as Taylor Bistline fired a shot into the back of the net in the 80th minute.

To put it up by two (3-1), Long Beach scored an additional goal as Rola Badawiya launched the ball into the top-left corner of the net during the 83rd minute.

Despite BYU’s attacking and seven shots during the second half, the Cougars were unable to retake the lead and the 49ers won the game at 3-1.

The Cougars will continue at home when they play Utah Valley in a UCCU Crosstown Clash on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. MDT. Audio broadcasts will be available on BYU Radio (Sirius SM 143) and ESPN 960 AM. The game will also be broadcast on BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app.