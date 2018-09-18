SALT LAKE CITY — A photo of Utah was trending on Reddit Monday morning.

The photo, posted by Reddit user/debuggerfly (Ross Schram von Haupt) at 6 a.m. MDT on Monday, shows the morning light illuminating Utah’s southern Badlands.

The photo, which you can see below, received more than 12,000 upvotes in four hours.

“Sometimes you come across a view that is so out of this world it really makes you wonder if you are on the moon,” debuggerfly posted in a follow-up comment. “This overlook in Southern Utah’s Badlands was completely mind-blowing and one of my favorite stops on our trip. You could spend days out here photographing the small details and extraterrestrial formations.”

The Reddit user said he found the photo location on accident.

“It was pretty random! It turns out that this spot was extremely easy to get to, but I would have been really bummed if we had wound up in the wrong spot for sunrise and ended up trying to photograph dinosaur bones with this epic light,” he wrote.

“This honestly looks like (a) landscape from a 'Star Wars' movie,” one commenter replied.

Another said the photo looks like an image from Brandon Sanderson’s book series.

“I was thinking of the 'Stormlight Archive,'” the commenter wrote.