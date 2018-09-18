SALT LAKE CITY — A bus driver’s rescue efforts during Hurricane Florence has drawn comparisons to the biblical figure Noah and his ever-famous ark.

What happened: Tony Alsup, a trucker from Tennessee, decided to rescue as many animals as possible ahead of Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolinas this past week, according to The Washington Post.

Alsup ripped out chairs to make room for passengers.

He even wrote “Emergency animal rescue shelter” in all caps on the side of the bus.

Good morning everyone! We were extremely busy yesterday and today is about to be as well but WE LOVE IT!!!The team of... Posted by Tony Alsup on Friday, September 14, 2018

Why it matters: So far, Alsup has rescued 53 dogs and 11 cats from South Carolina shelters, according to the Greenville News.

And he’s not done at all.

“I’m like, look, these are lives too,” Alsup told The Washington Post. “Animals — especially shelter pets — they always have to take the back seat of the bus. But I’ll give them their own bus. If I have to, I’ll pay for all the fuel, or even a boat, to get these dogs out of there.”

Not the first time: Alsup rescued shelter pets from floodwaters with his school bus during Hurricane Harvey in Texas last year, according to Fox News.

Read more: The Washington Post has a full storyon Alsup, in which he explains what happens to the pets after he rescues them.