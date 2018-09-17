SALT LAKE CITY — Adding to the list of communities where school officials have warned of norovirus, three teens in Salt Lake were confirmed Monday to have the highly contagious illness, officials said.

Two students at Highland High School and one at the Salt Lake Center for Science Education have the virus, according to a Facebook post Monday from Salt Lake City School District.

"Our custodians have worked over the weekend to perform an extended cleaning and sanitization at both of the affected schools," officials said.

District officials say they are "constantly monitoring the situation." They ask parents to keep students who are feeling ill home from school for 48 hours after symptoms end.

Earlier this month, about 600 students stayed home from school in the Alpine School District after word of a possible outbreak spread. Other school districts in northern Utah also began warning of the virus.

According to the Utah County Health Department, norovirus commonly causes diarrhea and vomiting and can affect anyone. The department said it has recently received dozens of reports of illness that could be norovirus.

Symptoms of norovirus also include nausea, headache, low fever and stomach cramps, officials said.

Ways to prevent the illness include washing hands regularly, disinfecting areas where someone has been sick and avoiding preparing food for others when sick, officials said.

There is no specific treatment for the virus but health officials recommend that those with norovirus drink plenty of fluids. The illness usually goes away with one to three days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.