SALT LAKE CITY — Utah receiver Britain Covey took some hard hits in Saturday’s 21-7 loss to Washington. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound sophomore weathered it well, finishing with 133 all-purpose yards and eight receptions.

After the game, Covey insisted he was OK despite having the wind knocked out of him a few times.

On Monday, the first question Utah coach Kyle Whittingham fielded at his weekly press conference was about the hits Covey took in the Pac-12 opener.

“He’s a tough kid. He did get knocked around quite a bit but he just keeps getting back up off the mat and getting ready for the next play,” Whittingham said. “We are concerned and we’ve got to be smart with him.”

Whittingham noted that kind of like quarterback Tyler Huntley last year, Covey can do some things to take himself out of harm’s way at times instead of taking direct shots.

“But they got after him pretty good. Washington is a physical team,” Whittingham said. “We feel like we’re both physical football teams and he did take some licks on Saturday night."

Covey acknowledged he was still feeling those shots two days later, but insists he’ll be alright.

“I don’t want to say ‘little man syndrome’ but when you play football and you are my size, you’ve got to have that mentality, otherwise you’re going to get picked on,” he said. “I’ve always been like that. If you want to take me out of the game, you’re really going to have to hurt me.”

A review of game film made Covey chuckle.

“I was laughing my head off. It was hilarious,” he said. “I get tossed around like a rag doll. I couldn’t stop laughing.”

On a serious note, Covey noted that he had never been hit that hard, so often, in a game before then.