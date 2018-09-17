SALT LAKE CITY — Although the season is still young, the Utah Utes plan to look at everything during its lone bye week. It follows last week’s 21-7 loss to Washington and comes before a stretch of eight straight Pac-12 games. The Utes (2-1, 0-1) return to action Saturday, Sept. 29 at Washington State.

“It’s a self-study time and we will look at the first three games and find tendencies we may have built up — players that are playing well, who maybe needs to get more playing time, or who needs less playing time based on production. It’s a good time to do that,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “It was a physical game Saturday. We did get some guys that are pretty beat up, so it helps in that regard as well. We just try to maximize the time, get some recruiting done. All the things you do on a bye week we’ll be doing, but certainly self-examination."

In addition, Utah’s travel squad will practice a couple of times this week and the developmental players will be on the field three times. Whittingham said the team will also get in the weight room.

“It is hard to maintain your strength during the course of the season,” her continued. “We will also get some recruiting in toward the tail end of the week. The coaches will go out and recruit and the guys will get some time off."

As for the timing of the bye week, Whittingham said the Utes try to make it opportune whenever it comes.

Utah center Lo Falemaka acknowledged that some of the players have bumps and bruises to take care of this week. He added those things are easily taken care of in the treatment room.

Falemaka, though, is more concerned about keeping the team’s attitude positive, on track and focused on the next game.

“Don’t sit around and mope on the past and stuff like that — no pointing fingers,” he explained.

The loss to Washington, he explained, was definitely tough since the Utes weren’t less physical than the Huskies or anything like that. It was more like shooting themselves in the foot.

“That was probably the most frustrating part,” Falemaka said. “But I know we can fix that. Take all those fumbles, dropped passes — take all those away and we’ve got ourselves a ball game.”

Even so, Falemaka continued, some things are easier said than done. The offensive line, however, found a way to quickly shore up some deficiencies. The Utes surrendered six sacks at Northern Illinois and allowed just two against Washington.

“I feel like playing with confidence is huge. You can’t be hesitant playing in this conference,” said Falemaka, who noted that Washington has a really good defense. “But I feel like once everyone has that confidence level up, things will get rolling.”

Hope and trust are two attributes Falemaka has attached to the team.

We really trust our coaches. They know what to do, and whatever they have in store for us this week, we have complete trust in them. Utah WR Britain Covey

Quarterback Tyler Huntley said the offense is working on what it needs to work on over the bye week. Specifically, getting down near the goal line and scoring. Huntley doesn’t fault any position group like the receivers for shortcomings because he makes mistakes, too.

“I feel like everything is there. It’s just a matter of us executing,” Huntley said. “That’s what it all comes down to, execution.”

Things have come together much better for Utah’s defense. The Utes enter the bye week ranked No. 1in the nation in total defense (204.7 ypg) and fewest passing yards allowed (93 ypg). They also top the country in pass efficiency defense.

Despite the numbers, senior safety Corrion Ballard thinks the timing for a bye is good.

“Definitely everybody could use a bye, just to get healthy — get whoever is dinged up, whoever is injured, just healthy again,” he said.

Sophomore receiver Britain Covey noted that it’s also time for everybody to get on the same page, especially as an offense.

“We really trust our coaches. They know what to do,” Covey said. “And whatever they have in store for us this week, we have complete trust in them.”